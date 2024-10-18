Left Menu

Midday Meal Supplier Booked After Students Fall Ill in Thane

A contractor was booked after 41 students fell ill following a midday meal at a civic school in Maharashtra's Thane. Complaints of nausea led to action against the Thane-based Adarsha Mahila Mandal. Four students remain hospitalized but are recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:16 IST
A contractor for the midday meal program has been booked after an alarming incident left 41 students ill in Maharashtra's Thane district. The students, from Classes V to VIII, experienced nausea after consuming meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana.

The food contract was with Thane-based Adarsha Mahila Mandal. An FIR has been filed against Sanjyoy Sanjay Date and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to endangering life and spreading infection.

Although no arrests have been made, Dr. Rakesh Barot of Kalwa civic hospital noted that while most students were discharged, four remain with mild fever. They are expected to recover soon.

