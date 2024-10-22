Delhi Extends Contracts for Nursing Staff Amid Push for Permanent Hiring

The Delhi government has extended the contracts of 962 nursing staff by a year, as per an announcement from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The extension is in line with the 2020 regularisation policy aimed at stabilizing the workforce at city hospitals.

Last July, Saxena had authorized a similar move, directing responsible agencies like the Health Department and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to notify and fill permanent vacancies. These contractual employees currently serve in important roles across various medical institutions in the capital.

A requisition for 1,507 nursing officer positions has been made public, with examinations scheduled shortly. Saxena emphasized the need to adhere to due process, including reservation norms, asking for swift transitions to permanent roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)