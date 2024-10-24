Public Backlash Fuels Demand for Smoke-Free Zones Across India

A citizen-led initiative, 'Tobacco Free India', recently conducted a survey that underscores the urgent need to make public spaces completely smoke-free. An overwhelming 93% of respondents expressed support for smoke-free zones, particularly at airports and other public venues.

The survey, involving over 65,000 participants, highlights a growing awareness among Indians about the dangers posed by second-hand smoke. Despite existing laws prohibiting smoking in public areas, designated smoking zones persist, posing significant public health risks.

The findings arrive at a crucial time, coinciding with governmental efforts to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) to eliminate these zones. As tobacco-related diseases claim approximately 13 lakh lives annually in India, the call for comprehensive smoke-free policies grows increasingly urgent.

