Presumed Consent: A New Era in Corneal Transplantation?

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is exploring a proposal for presumed consent to cornea donation upon patient death in hospitals. The initiative aims to address corneal blindness, with the current system requiring family consent. An amendment to the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Act is necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) announced its consideration of a proposal to introduce a presumed consent system for corneal donations in hospitals. This suggestion emerged from recent 'chintan shivirs' or brainstorming sessions, where enhanced organ donation processes were discussed.

Directed by Dr. Anil Kumar, NOTTO emphasized that if implemented, the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Act would need amendment. The proposed system would automatically authorize cornea donation unless a written refusal by the deceased individual exists, thereby bypassing the need for family consent.

Addressing the growing issue of corneal blindness, estimated at one lakh cases annually, NOTTO seeks to integrate all eye banks and transplant centers into a national registry. With only 15% government involvement, increased efforts are being made to bolster organ donation in public hospitals despite workforce shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

