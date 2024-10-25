Panchayats Battle Tuberculosis in Una District
The Una district has declared 69 of its 234 gram panchayats free from tuberculosis under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme 2023. This success underscores the collaborative effort of 27 government departments, emphasizing active community engagement. Further rewards are set for continued TB-free status in upcoming years.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable achievement, Una district officials reported on Friday that 69 out of 234 gram panchayats are now tuberculosis-free as part of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme (NTEP) 2023.
During a ceremony celebrating the milestone, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal encouraged ongoing efforts toward eradicating the disease and praised the active involvement of panchayat representatives. Priyanka Verma, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, highlighted that approximately 13,000 TB cases have been identified in the state, with 723 panchayats declared TB-free through a multi-sectoral approach involving 27 departments.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Verma explained that these panchayats have received a bronze medal under the TB-free initiative. Continued freedom from TB will earn them silver and gold awards in subsequent years. Recently, 29 out of 151 panchayats in Bilaspur district also achieved TB-free status.
