Left Menu

Panchayats Battle Tuberculosis in Una District

The Una district has declared 69 of its 234 gram panchayats free from tuberculosis under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme 2023. This success underscores the collaborative effort of 27 government departments, emphasizing active community engagement. Further rewards are set for continued TB-free status in upcoming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:13 IST
Panchayats Battle Tuberculosis in Una District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable achievement, Una district officials reported on Friday that 69 out of 234 gram panchayats are now tuberculosis-free as part of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme (NTEP) 2023.

During a ceremony celebrating the milestone, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal encouraged ongoing efforts toward eradicating the disease and praised the active involvement of panchayat representatives. Priyanka Verma, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, highlighted that approximately 13,000 TB cases have been identified in the state, with 723 panchayats declared TB-free through a multi-sectoral approach involving 27 departments.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Verma explained that these panchayats have received a bronze medal under the TB-free initiative. Continued freedom from TB will earn them silver and gold awards in subsequent years. Recently, 29 out of 151 panchayats in Bilaspur district also achieved TB-free status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024