Panchayats Battle Tuberculosis in Una District

In a commendable achievement, Una district officials reported on Friday that 69 out of 234 gram panchayats are now tuberculosis-free as part of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme (NTEP) 2023.

During a ceremony celebrating the milestone, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal encouraged ongoing efforts toward eradicating the disease and praised the active involvement of panchayat representatives. Priyanka Verma, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, highlighted that approximately 13,000 TB cases have been identified in the state, with 723 panchayats declared TB-free through a multi-sectoral approach involving 27 departments.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Verma explained that these panchayats have received a bronze medal under the TB-free initiative. Continued freedom from TB will earn them silver and gold awards in subsequent years. Recently, 29 out of 151 panchayats in Bilaspur district also achieved TB-free status.

(With inputs from agencies.)