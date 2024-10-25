Industry Outcry Against Import of Refurbished Medical Devices

The medical device industry is up in arms against the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change's decision to permit the import of refurbished medical devices, arguing it undermines the interests of local manufacturers.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Indian Medical Devices, and other industry stakeholders have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. They contend the Office Memorandum issued by the ministry contradicts the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 and risks transforming investments into non-performing assets.

Industry leaders emphasize that a stable policy environment is vital for investors to bring manufacturing technologies to India. Concerns are mounting that patient safety is compromised and India may become a dumping ground for outdated medical technology.

