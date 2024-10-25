Chemical Chaos: School Emergency in Tiruvottiyur

In Tiruvottiyur, a suspected chemical leak at a matriculation higher secondary school left several students ill, with at least three being hospitalized. The incident has sparked concern as authorities investigate the source of the leak, which remains unidentified.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was dispatched to examine the scene, but the team has not yet pinpointed the cause of the suspicious episode. Police investigations suggest that the school's laboratory was not the source of any gas emissions.

Witnesses described symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, eye irritation, and sudden nausea, leading to panic among students and staff. State officials have since visited the school, seeking to understand the origins of the chemical presence that disturbed the educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)