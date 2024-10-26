Enhancing Healthcare: India-Backed Hospital Inaugurated in Nepal

A new hospital building, funded with assistance from India amounting to approximately INR 25 million, has been inaugurated in Galyang city, Syangja district, Nepal. The facility lies about 250 km west of the capital, marking a major development in regional healthcare access.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Friday, attended by Prasad Gautam, the chief district coordinator, along with Avinash Kumar, first secretary at the Indian Embassy. This new infrastructure is part of the Nepal India Development Cooperation program aimed at fostering community welfare projects.

Originally founded in 2010 within a small rented building by local residents, the hospital now boasts a modern infrastructure expected to enhance the quality of healthcare services. It represents a cooperative effort between Nepal and India under the High Impact Community Development Project framework, underscoring bilateral ties and prioritizing essential community advancements.

