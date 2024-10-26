Snakebite Surge Amid Cyclone Dana Chaos
During Cyclone Dana, 28 individuals, including a doctor, were hospitalized after snakebites in the hardest-hit districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore. Victims are recovering post-treatment. Dr Babul Mohanty was bitten due to inadequate facilities at a primary health center but is now stable.
Updated: 26-10-2024 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, a total of 28 people, including 13 women and a doctor, required hospitalization following snakebites, according to the state's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The cases predominantly emerged from the severely affected districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore. The victims received prompt medical attention and are reportedly recovering well.
Among the injured, Dr. Babul Mohanty, stationed at a primary health center lacking basic amenities, was bitten by a snake, necessitating urgent treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital where his condition remains stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
