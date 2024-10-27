Left Menu

China's Industrial Profits Take a Steep Dive: Economic Outlook and Stimulus Measures

China's industrial profits saw a significant decrease in September, marking the steepest fall this year as economic challenges persist. Official data reflects declining profits across multiple sectors, prompting calls for increased fiscal stimulus. The property sector remains troubled, with additional economic indicators highlighting sluggish growth.

27-10-2024
In a concerning turn for China's economy, industrial profits have plummeted to their most significant drop this year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday. In September, profits fell by 27.1% year-over-year, accelerating from August's 17.8% decline.

The economic slowdown is evident across multiple sectors, including the beleaguered property market and the auto industry, which reported a 21.4% year-on-year profit reduction in August. The declining figures, coupled with softer export growth and cooled loan demand, indicate mounting deflationary pressures and a compelling case for fiscal intervention.

Both the Finance Minister and the central bank have indicated readiness to implement robust fiscal measures to jumpstart the economy. However, specific fiscal plans remain undisclosed, while the central bank has already introduced unprecedented monetary support since the pandemic. Companies spanning state-owned, foreign, and private sectors continued to experience mixed profit outcomes, reflecting ongoing economic strain.

