Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government, addressing the annual pollution crisis in Delhi. As the air quality deteriorates, Yadav called attention to its impact on Uttar Pradesh. He urged the public to safeguard their health amidst ineffective governmental measures.

Updated: 28-10-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the annual Delhi pollution issue as a recurring crisis affecting Uttar Pradesh as well. He criticized the BJP government for its lack of effective measures.

The air quality in Delhi slipped back into the 'very poor' category, with certain areas recording 'severe' levels of pollution, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. As calm winds persisted, pollutants remained undispersed.

Yadav stressed that the ongoing crisis reflects governmental failures, urging citizens to protect their health. He pointed to the impact on landmarks like the Taj Mahal and advised precautions for respiratory health, especially among vulnerable groups.

