Himachal's Leap in Modern Healthcare: Upgrading Medical Facilities

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized upgrading medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh, particularly Tanda Medical College, with modern technology and facilities. He announced significant investments in the trauma centre, cardiology advancements, and partnerships with AIIMS, highlighting the state's commitment to healthcare development and staff recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:10 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans for significant upgrades to medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on modern technology and better facilities. He emphasized that all demands from these institutions would be met.

The Chief Minister highlighted the enhancements at Tanda Medical College, noting the inauguration of a new trauma centre section. A substantial investment of Rs 10.27 crore was made, with additional funds allocated for advanced equipment.

Highlighting the state's commitment to healthcare, Sukhu revealed future investments in PET scan machines and robotic surgery at Tanda. The government also plans to augment patient-facing departments and recruit more staff, coordinating with AIIMS for cutting-edge medical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

