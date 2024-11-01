Gaza's Polio Vaccination Push: Overcoming Adversity
The third phase of a postponed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to commence this Saturday. Initially disrupted by conflict and displacement, the campaign focuses on combating a rare polio strain after the virus paralyzed a baby. Limited access now threatens the vaccination target.
In a significant health initiative, the third phase of Gaza's polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin this Saturday, relief organizations announced.
The campaign had previously been delayed due to Israeli bombings and mass displacements. Originating on September 1, it followed the detection of a type 2 polio virus strain that paralyzed a baby, marking the first such instance in 25 years.
However, logistical challenges are persistent. A humanitarian pause has been granted, permitting the campaign to proceed, albeit in a reduced area confined to Gaza City, rather than the broader northern Gaza region initially intended. The campaign's goal of vaccinating 119,000 children looks increasingly unlikely due to ongoing access restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- polio
- vaccination
- WHO
- UNICEF
- health campaign
- virus
- children
- access
- conflict
ALSO READ
Rwanda's Vigilance Protects Against Marburg Virus
UNICEF Head Highlights Impact of Climate Change on Children During Visit to China
Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits
Empowering Patients: Meril's AI-Driven Health Campaign Featuring MS Dhoni
Polio Threat Persists for Children Globally as UNICEF Urges Urgent Action on World Polio Day