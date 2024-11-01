Left Menu

Gaza's Polio Vaccination Push: Overcoming Adversity

The third phase of a postponed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to commence this Saturday. Initially disrupted by conflict and displacement, the campaign focuses on combating a rare polio strain after the virus paralyzed a baby. Limited access now threatens the vaccination target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:59 IST
Gaza's Polio Vaccination Push: Overcoming Adversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant health initiative, the third phase of Gaza's polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin this Saturday, relief organizations announced.

The campaign had previously been delayed due to Israeli bombings and mass displacements. Originating on September 1, it followed the detection of a type 2 polio virus strain that paralyzed a baby, marking the first such instance in 25 years.

However, logistical challenges are persistent. A humanitarian pause has been granted, permitting the campaign to proceed, albeit in a reduced area confined to Gaza City, rather than the broader northern Gaza region initially intended. The campaign's goal of vaccinating 119,000 children looks increasingly unlikely due to ongoing access restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024