Gaza's Polio Vaccination Push: Overcoming Adversity

In a significant health initiative, the third phase of Gaza's polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin this Saturday, relief organizations announced.

The campaign had previously been delayed due to Israeli bombings and mass displacements. Originating on September 1, it followed the detection of a type 2 polio virus strain that paralyzed a baby, marking the first such instance in 25 years.

However, logistical challenges are persistent. A humanitarian pause has been granted, permitting the campaign to proceed, albeit in a reduced area confined to Gaza City, rather than the broader northern Gaza region initially intended. The campaign's goal of vaccinating 119,000 children looks increasingly unlikely due to ongoing access restrictions.

