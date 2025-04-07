Top NATO Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield Ousted Amid Pentagon Shakeup

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, holding a key role in NATO, has been fired amid a sweeping national security staff decrease by the Trump administration, according to sources speaking to Reuters. Though not confirmed by the Pentagon, allies were reportedly informed of Chatfield's dismissal.

Vice Admiral Chatfield previously served as the first female head of the Naval War College and was among a few women holding a Navy three-star rank. Her removal comes closely after the unexpected dismissal of General Timothy Haugh from the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Navy's top officer. The Trump administration's critical stance on NATO and its expectations from European allies have been evident since 2017, as noted during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to NATO headquarters.

In a Harvard Magazine feature, Chatfield expressed hope for a future where women's qualifications in the military are undisputed. Recalling an incident from her helicopter pilot days, she recounted being questioned about her flying credentials, despite being a seasoned aviator.

