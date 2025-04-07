Left Menu

Top NATO Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield Ousted Amid Pentagon Shakeup

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield has been fired from her senior NATO position, part of a broader Pentagon purge of top officials under the Trump administration. The move follows recent high-profile removals, raising questions about the administration's stance towards NATO and internal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:34 IST
Top NATO Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield Ousted Amid Pentagon Shakeup

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, holding a key role in NATO, has been fired amid a sweeping national security staff decrease by the Trump administration, according to sources speaking to Reuters. Though not confirmed by the Pentagon, allies were reportedly informed of Chatfield's dismissal.

Vice Admiral Chatfield previously served as the first female head of the Naval War College and was among a few women holding a Navy three-star rank. Her removal comes closely after the unexpected dismissal of General Timothy Haugh from the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Navy's top officer. The Trump administration's critical stance on NATO and its expectations from European allies have been evident since 2017, as noted during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to NATO headquarters.

In a Harvard Magazine feature, Chatfield expressed hope for a future where women's qualifications in the military are undisputed. Recalling an incident from her helicopter pilot days, she recounted being questioned about her flying credentials, despite being a seasoned aviator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025