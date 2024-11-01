Left Menu

Deepavali Celebrations Turn Hazardous: Eye and Burn Injuries Surge

This year's Deepavali celebrations in the city resulted in over 40 eye and burn injuries due to firecrackers. Hospitals reported multiple cases, with children being significantly affected. The police registered 56 violations regarding firecracker regulations, highlighting the challenges in enforcing safe practices during festive times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:51 IST
Deepavali Celebrations Turn Hazardous: Eye and Burn Injuries Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The jubilant spirit of Deepavali celebrations took a hazardous turn as hospitals in the city reported more than 40 eye and burn injuries over two festive days, authorities disclosed on Friday.

Minto Ophthalmic Hospital recorded six eye injuries, predominantly affecting children, with Victoria Hospital managing four burn injury cases. This alarming trend was mirrored at Narayana Nethralaya, which observed a notable rise in such incidents.

From October 31 to November 1, an increasing number of firecracker-related eye injuries, including hyphema and corneal abrasions, were reported across various hospitals. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police registered 56 cases of firecracker regulation violations despite Supreme Court guidelines restricting usage to specific hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024