Deepavali Celebrations Turn Hazardous: Eye and Burn Injuries Surge

The jubilant spirit of Deepavali celebrations took a hazardous turn as hospitals in the city reported more than 40 eye and burn injuries over two festive days, authorities disclosed on Friday.

Minto Ophthalmic Hospital recorded six eye injuries, predominantly affecting children, with Victoria Hospital managing four burn injury cases. This alarming trend was mirrored at Narayana Nethralaya, which observed a notable rise in such incidents.

From October 31 to November 1, an increasing number of firecracker-related eye injuries, including hyphema and corneal abrasions, were reported across various hospitals. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police registered 56 cases of firecracker regulation violations despite Supreme Court guidelines restricting usage to specific hours.

