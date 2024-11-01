Gaza's Race Against Time: Resuming the Polio Vaccination Drive
The delayed polio vaccination campaign's third phase in Gaza starts Saturday, hampered by Israeli bombardments and displacement. Launched on Sept. 1 after a Type 2 polio case in August, the initiative now focuses solely on Gaza City. Coordination aims to safely reach 119,000 children, amidst access constraints.
The third phase of the delayed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to commence on Saturday, according to aid organizations. The initiative faced setbacks due to Israeli airstrikes, widespread displacement, and limited access.
Initially launched on September 1, following the World Health Organisation's confirmation of a Type 2 polio virus case in August, the campaign marks the first such instance in Gaza in 25 years. A humanitarian pause was agreed upon for the campaign, albeit with WHO and UNICEF noting that the area under agreement had been notably reduced to encompass only Gaza City.
The campaign's final phase aimed at vaccinating approximately 119,000 children under 10 years in northern Gaza with a second dose of nOPV2. However, achieving this goal seems challenging due to access issues. COGAT, the Israeli army's Palestinian affairs agency, announced its assistance in coordinating the three-day campaign, with a post-campaign assessment to decide on a possible extension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
