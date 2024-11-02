Health News Highlights: Bird Flu Cases, Infant Formula Trials, and Abortion Access

Three individuals in Oregon have tested positive for bird flu after exposure to infected poultry in Washington, marking a rise in U.S. cases. This highlights ongoing concerns about the virus's impact on health and agriculture.

Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt's unit Mead Johnson achieved a significant legal victory as a jury ruled them not responsible for a child's intestinal disease in a trial over premature baby formulas. This favorable outcome boosted Abbott's market shares significantly.

Abortion rights continue to shape U.S. state supreme court races following the Roe v. Wade reversal, with several states challenging or upholding restrictions. Concurrently, Louisiana faces lawsuits over classifying abortion pills as controlled substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)