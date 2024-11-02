Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Bird Flu Cases, Infant Formula Trials, and Abortion Access

Recent health news includes Oregon identifying three cases of bird flu in Washington farm workers, Abbott and Reckitt securing legal victory in infant formula trials, and significant developments in abortion access impacting U.S. state supreme court races. Additionally, Novo's weight-loss drug trial shows promise against fatty liver disease, among other topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST
Health News Highlights: Bird Flu Cases, Infant Formula Trials, and Abortion Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three individuals in Oregon have tested positive for bird flu after exposure to infected poultry in Washington, marking a rise in U.S. cases. This highlights ongoing concerns about the virus's impact on health and agriculture.

Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt's unit Mead Johnson achieved a significant legal victory as a jury ruled them not responsible for a child's intestinal disease in a trial over premature baby formulas. This favorable outcome boosted Abbott's market shares significantly.

Abortion rights continue to shape U.S. state supreme court races following the Roe v. Wade reversal, with several states challenging or upholding restrictions. Concurrently, Louisiana faces lawsuits over classifying abortion pills as controlled substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024