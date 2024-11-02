Illuminating Health: How Light Powers Modern Diagnostics

In Adelaide, new light-based technologies are transforming the way we diagnose diseases, as recently illustrated by The Conversation. Everyday medical procedures rely heavily on light, from the ophthalmoscope used by GPs to advanced medical imaging technologies at hospitals.

Point-of-care diagnostics allows doctors to perform immediate tests, delivering quick answers thanks to the optical technology revolution. Laser and LED advancements have brought benefits such as pulse oximetry that measure blood oxygenation through light reflection, critical in monitoring heart health and detecting defects in newborns.

The innovations don't stop there. Nanotechnology is ushering in wearable optical biosensors and non-invasive imaging tools that further utilize light to diagnose diseases without needing invasive procedures. These advancements ensure light remains central to healthcare innovations, promising better health outcomes.

