Left Menu

Triumphs and Trials in the Health Sector: Abbott and Reckitt's Legal Victory

Abbott and Reckitt Mead Johnson's legal battle concludes with a jury clearing them of liability in an infant formula lawsuit, marking their first significant win. This, alongside major healthcare updates, including abortion law challenges, weight-loss drug regulations, and medical advancements, highlights shifts within the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:29 IST
Triumphs and Trials in the Health Sector: Abbott and Reckitt's Legal Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt's Mead Johnson secured a significant legal victory as a jury absolved them of responsibility for a young boy's debilitating intestinal disease linked to premature baby formula. The verdict arrives after previous trial losses, boosting Abbott's shares by nearly 5% and Reckitt Benckiser by over 10%.

As U.S. abortion rights spark state court races and healthcare regulatory challenges grow, a Louisiana law classifying abortion pills as controlled substances faces legal opposition. Meanwhile, experts advised continued use of GLP-1 drugs before surgery, contrasting with former guidelines, based on new medical findings.

Internationally, Asian pharmaceutical companies capitalize on Ozempic knock-offs, and delayed polio vaccinations in Gaza proceed amid regional instability. Additionally, Novo Nordisk's new trial suggests potential treatment for fatty liver disease, emphasizing ongoing medical progress within the global health sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024