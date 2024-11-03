Tensions Escalate as Israeli Drone Allegedly Strikes Gaza Clinic Amid Polio Vaccination Drive
A reported Israeli drone strike on a Gaza clinic has raised tensions amidst a polio vaccination campaign, injuring six people, including children. Conflicting accounts emerged as Israeli forces deny responsibility. The strike has disrupted vaccination efforts, threatening the health of thousands of children in isolated northern Gaza.
In a disturbing development in the ongoing conflict, a reported Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza has wounded six people, including four children. The attack, which targeted a facility administering polio vaccinations, has drawn widespread condemnation.
The Israeli military, facing mounting criticism, has denied any involvement, leading to conflicting narratives regarding the incident. This alleged strike comes amid a humanitarian pause, meant to facilitate essential aid activities in the region, raising serious concerns among international organizations.
The vaccination campaign, crucial in preventing the spread of polio among approximately 119,000 children in northern Gaza, has faced significant setbacks. Ongoing access constraints and security issues pose a substantial threat to achieving the necessary immunization levels in the affected areas.
