India to Lead Kimberley Process: A Step Toward Conflict-Free Diamonds

India is set to lead the global Kimberley Process once more on January 1, as announced by the Commerce Ministry. This initiative is crucial for eradicating conflict diamonds in the international supply chain.

The Kimberley Process represents a collective endeavor among nations, industry insiders, and civil society to curb the flow of conflict diamonds, which are used to finance rebellions against legitimate governments worldwide.

As India's role in diamond manufacturing grows, its leadership in this initiative emphasizes the importance of sustainable sourcing, compliance, and consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.