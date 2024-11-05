Spanish Banks Aid in Flood Recovery with Loan Moratorium

Spanish banks are stepping up to assist mortgage holders, the self-employed, and small businesses by offering a three-month loan moratorium. This relief effort comes as a response to devastating floods in southeast Spain, which have resulted in 217 deaths and left many missing, marking the worst flooding event the country has faced in decades.

The banks have also initiated discussions with the state-credit agency, ICO, to explore additional measures to economically support affected families and companies. These ongoing efforts echo the government’s strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as extending maturities on state-backed loans to support mid-sized companies and instituting a freeze on loan repayments.

Further, in the wake of rising borrowing costs, the Spanish government has implemented mortgage relief strategies to assist families facing financial challenges. These comprehensive efforts signify a continued commitment to mitigating the economic impacts of both natural disasters and financial crises on Spanish citizens.

