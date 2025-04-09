Spain to Strengthen China Trade Ties Amid U.S. Warnings

Spain is set to enhance its trade relationships with China, according to Agriculture Minister Luis Planas, who dismissed warnings from the United States. Speaking from Ho Chi Minh City alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Planas affirmed Spain's intent to not only maintain but also expand its excellent trade relations with China.

Despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's caution against closer Europe-China ties, suggesting that it would harm European interests, Spain's government appears undeterred. Amid global trade tensions provoked by U.S. tariff policies under President Donald Trump, Spain aims to position itself as a crucial link between the EU and China.

Planas criticized the U.S. approach to trade negotiations as disrespectful and emphasized Spain's commitment to EU principles of a rules-based multilateral trade system. By fostering relations with China and Vietnam, Spain seeks to bolster its economy while aligning with EU trade ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)