Left Menu

Spain to Strengthen China Trade Ties Amid U.S. Warnings

Spain plans to deepen trade relations with China, despite U.S. opposition. Agriculture Minister Luis Planas emphasizes advancing these ties to benefit Spain and the EU. U.S. criticism centers on concerns about China's market practices, but Spain aims to maintain EU principles while boosting connections with Asian economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:10 IST
Spain to Strengthen China Trade Ties Amid U.S. Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain is set to enhance its trade relationships with China, according to Agriculture Minister Luis Planas, who dismissed warnings from the United States. Speaking from Ho Chi Minh City alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Planas affirmed Spain's intent to not only maintain but also expand its excellent trade relations with China.

Despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's caution against closer Europe-China ties, suggesting that it would harm European interests, Spain's government appears undeterred. Amid global trade tensions provoked by U.S. tariff policies under President Donald Trump, Spain aims to position itself as a crucial link between the EU and China.

Planas criticized the U.S. approach to trade negotiations as disrespectful and emphasized Spain's commitment to EU principles of a rules-based multilateral trade system. By fostering relations with China and Vietnam, Spain seeks to bolster its economy while aligning with EU trade ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025