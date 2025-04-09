Left Menu

Vietnam and Spain Forge Strategic Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Vietnam and Spain are strengthening their economic and defense ties, aiming to counteract the impact of U.S. tariffs. Both nations support free trade and multilateralism, with Spain eager to invest in Vietnam's rail infrastructure. The collaboration is seen as a strategic move amidst global trade conflicts.

Updated: 09-04-2025 10:59 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to counter the challenge of U.S. tariffs, Vietnam and Spain are committed to enhancing their economic and defense collaboration. Both nations have affirmed their support for free trade and the importance of a multilateral approach in addressing global trade issues.

During a visit to Vietnam, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed Spain's readiness to bolster ties with Vietnam, particularly in upgrading their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh echoed the need for cooperation underlining the values of multilateralism.

Highlighting Spain's expertise in railway infrastructure, Sanchez emphasized the potential for Spanish investment in Vietnam's railway system. Vietnam is planning to revitalize its railway sector, including a high-speed rail project connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This partnership seeks to leverage Spain's experience with high-speed rail as a model for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

