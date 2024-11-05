Left Menu

UK's Bold Move: Banning Smoking for Future Generations

The UK's Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to ban future generations from smoking, restricting sales and promoting a smoke-free environment. Key proposals include limiting vape marketing towards children and maintaining outdoor smoking exceptions for pubs. The legislation seeks to reduce smoking-related deaths and health issues across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, the UK government introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill on Tuesday, aiming to prevent future generations from legally smoking. The legislation, now under parliamentary scrutiny, marks a bold step in public health policy.

The bill proposes sweeping measures, including restricting sales of tobacco and vapes, prohibiting smoking and vaping in certain outdoor spaces, and targeting the marketing tactics of the vaping industry. However, a planned ban on smoking in pub beer gardens was removed following resistance from bar owners.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the importance of timing, acknowledging the hospitality sector's struggles. Despite this concession, the Labour-majority Parliament is expected to pass the bill, reinforcing Britain's commitment to lowering smoking rates and combating addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

