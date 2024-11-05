Left Menu

Spanish Banks' Resilience in the Face of Climate-Driven Floods

Spanish banks face a loan exposure of approximately 20 billion euros due to severe flooding. Despite the magnitude, the Bank of Spain assures that the financial system can absorb this shock. The floods highlight accelerating climate risks, prompting calls for improved risk measurement and economic recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish banks are grappling with a loan exposure of approximately 20 billion euros as regions across the country endure their worst floods in decades. Despite the daunting figure, a Bank of Spain official assured that the financial system is robust enough to handle the shock.

Flood-hit areas like Valencia, Andalusia, Castile La Mancha, and Catalonia account for 13 billion euros in household loans and 7 billion euros in corporate loans. The central bank's financial stability report emphasizes that not all of these exposures will convert into losses.

With 23,000 companies and over 472,000 loan holders affected, of which 150,000 hold mortgages, banks are already providing loan moratoriums. The floods underscore the urgent need for measures addressing rapid climate change and economic recovery as traditional risk assessments fall short.

Latest News

