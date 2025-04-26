Left Menu

Sindh Protests Intensify Over Indus Canal Project: Economic Impact Deepens

Protests in Sindh against Indus River canal projects continue, defying government assurances. The blockade has severely disrupted Pakistan's supply chain, with thousands of vehicles stranded. Economic losses are mounting, and protests persist even after mediation attempts, pending an official cancellation of the canal project.

  • Pakistan

In a tense standoff, protesters in Sindh have dismissed government promises and persisted in their sit-in against proposed canal projects on the Indus River. Despite federal announcements aiming to pause the project for further discussions, the blockade remains, leading to significant disruptions in Pakistan's supply chain, as reported by Dawn.

The Transport Goods Association President, Tariq Gujjar, highlighted that an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles, including trawlers and oil tankers, are stranded, primarily between the Sukkur-Larkana division and near Bahawalpur. These vehicles carry critical supplies such as sacrificial animals, export consignments, and medicines, with the protest expected to continue until an official notification of the project's suspension is received by May 2, posing risks to essential logistics.

The federal government has stated that the canal project will stay shelved until a consensus is reached in an upcoming Council of Common Interests meeting. Despite Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's efforts to mediate, no resolution has been announced. Meanwhile, economic losses are escalating, with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry reporting severe financial impacts, including significant delays in export and import activities.

