Left Menu

UK Aims for Smoke-Free Generation with New Tobacco and Vapes Bill

The UK government has introduced a Tobacco and Vapes Bill aiming to create a smoke-free generation by banning smoking outside schools and hospitals. The bill restricts vape advertising and targets underage sales. The initiative seeks to protect public health and save costs for the NHS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:59 IST
UK Aims for Smoke-Free Generation with New Tobacco and Vapes Bill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government's newly introduced Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to establish a "smoke-free generation." This measure starts by banning smoking in areas such as schools and hospitals, reflecting a bold step in public health policy.

Key features of the bill include the phasing out of tobacco sales to anyone aged 15 or younger and imposing rigorous restrictions on vape advertising and packaging. Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized these actions as potentially life-saving and economical.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, highlighted the bill's urgency, given concerns over youth vaping rates. With potential licensing schemes and on-the-spot fines for retailers breaching age restrictions, the legislation stands to significantly impact public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024