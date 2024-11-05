UK Aims for Smoke-Free Generation with New Tobacco and Vapes Bill

The UK government's newly introduced Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to establish a "smoke-free generation." This measure starts by banning smoking in areas such as schools and hospitals, reflecting a bold step in public health policy.

Key features of the bill include the phasing out of tobacco sales to anyone aged 15 or younger and imposing rigorous restrictions on vape advertising and packaging. Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized these actions as potentially life-saving and economical.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, highlighted the bill's urgency, given concerns over youth vaping rates. With potential licensing schemes and on-the-spot fines for retailers breaching age restrictions, the legislation stands to significantly impact public health outcomes.

