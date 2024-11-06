Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Battles Risks from Compounded Drug Copies: Urgent Call for Regulatory Action

Novo Nordisk is alarmed by safety risks from compounded versions of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, which have led to 10 deaths and 100 hospitalizations. Despite FDA regulations, these uninspected copies are sold online and in 'health spas,' prompting Novo Nordisk to seek regulatory intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk has voiced serious concerns about the safety of compounded copycat drugs mimicking its weight-loss and diabetes treatments, Wegovy and Ozempic. These unauthorized versions are linked to 10 deaths and 100 hospitalizations, raising alarm within the company.

These compounded drugs, permitted under U.S. regulations during shortages, are being sold online and through informal channels. The company's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, finds it concerning that such unregulated versions bypass FDA inspections yet reach the public.

Novo Nordisk is actively engaging with the FDA, urging a ban on compounding pharmacies from producing these complex drugs. The company is also monitoring the availability of these medications, hopeful that consistent supply will end the need for these unsafe alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

