Rising Demand for Obesity Drugs and Health Sector Developments

Novo Nordisk anticipates significant demand for its weight-loss drug Wegovy upon its launch in India. The company is evaluating pricing strategies to ensure the product is affordable for the price-sensitive Indian population, according to Vikrant Shrotriya, Novo's India Managing Director.

Recent studies suggest surgeons might need to adopt tailored strategies for knee replacement surgeries, potentially improving patient outcomes, The Bone and Joint Journal reports. Traditionally, surgeons align the hip, knee, and ankle, but this standard procedure may not benefit all patients.

In financial news, Gilead Sciences exceeded Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations, prompting a forecast revision. Meanwhile, CVS Health appointed Steve Nelson to head its Aetna division following rising medical costs, and Novo Nordisk's obesity drug sales exceeded forecasts amid a competitive market.

