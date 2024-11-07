Left Menu

Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare: Tamil Nadu's Bike Ambulance Initiative

The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch 25 bike ambulances in inaccessible tribal and hilly areas, enhancing healthcare access. Funded with Rs 1.60 crore, these ambulances will support first-responder services and facilitate emergency patient transfers to healthcare facilities, improving maternal and child health services in 10 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:57 IST
Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare: Tamil Nadu's Bike Ambulance Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Tamil Nadu government is rolling out 25 bike ambulances to improve healthcare access in remote tribal and hilly areas. These ambulances are expected to serve as critical lifelines for hard-to-reach communities across 10 districts, utilizing the existing Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) services.

A government order released on November 6 announced a funding commitment of Rs 1.60 crore to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission-TN. This investment aims to operationalize these bike ambulances, which were specially designed to serve as feeder units for the current '108 ambulance' network.

The initiative will address healthcare gaps by offering emergency services, facilitating patient stabilization, and ensuring prompt transfers to healthcare facilities. Each bike ambulance is designated to serve around 25 remote villages and is equipped with GPS for effective fleet management and response allocation, making a significant leap in last-mile healthcare provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024