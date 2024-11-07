Gandhinagar Man Recovers from Zika Virus Infection

A 70-year-old man from Gandhinagar was diagnosed with the Zika virus, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

Despite the confirmation only arriving four days ago, the man had already been discharged from the hospital a week earlier after recovering fully, as per the Gujarat Health Department.

Zika virus is primarily spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causing symptoms such as rash, fever, and joint pain. It poses significant risks during pregnancy, including birth defects. Upon diagnosis, the man was transferred to a specialized hospital, where his samples were tested, confirming the infection. Health authorities monitored his neighborhood for further cases but found none.

