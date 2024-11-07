Left Menu

Gandhinagar Man Recovers from Zika Virus Infection

A 70-year-old man from Gandhinagar contracted Zika virus and was treated in a hospital before making a full recovery. The Gujarat Health Department confirmed the infection days after recovery. Authorities conducted precautionary measures in his area, but found no further cases.

Gandhinagar Man Recovers from Zika Virus Infection
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man from Gandhinagar was diagnosed with the Zika virus, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

Despite the confirmation only arriving four days ago, the man had already been discharged from the hospital a week earlier after recovering fully, as per the Gujarat Health Department.

Zika virus is primarily spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causing symptoms such as rash, fever, and joint pain. It poses significant risks during pregnancy, including birth defects. Upon diagnosis, the man was transferred to a specialized hospital, where his samples were tested, confirming the infection. Health authorities monitored his neighborhood for further cases but found none.

(With inputs from agencies.)

