Italy's Growing Century Club: Challenges and Opportunities

Italy is witnessing a significant demographic shift, as the number of centenarians rises by 30% over the past decade, while birth rates remain low. The national statistics bureau, ISTAT, reports that in 2024, there are over 22,000 Italians aged between 100 and 104.

The majority of these centenarians, around 81%, are women. Additionally, the number of super-centenarians, those aged 110 and older, has more than doubled since 2009, with 21 individuals still alive in 2024. Only one of these is a man, showcasing a gender disparity in longevity.

This aging trend poses challenges for Italy, particularly in public finance, as pension and healthcare costs soar. With the country's birth rate among the lowest in Europe, the demographic balance presents economic concerns. ISTAT notes the oldest person in Italy is a 114-year-old woman.

