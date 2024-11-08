Left Menu

Six Ways to Support a Friend Diagnosed with Cancer

One in five people globally are diagnosed with cancer. Supporting a friend through their diagnosis and treatment can be challenging but rewarding. Key methods include recognizing emotions, staying informed about the diagnosis, regular communication, offering practical help, exploring support avenues together, and maintaining long-term commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:26 IST
Six Ways to Support a Friend Diagnosed with Cancer
cancer treatment Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

Globally, one in five individuals will face a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, with almost half of Australians diagnosed by age 85. When a close friend is affected, knowing how to provide support can be crucial.

Offering genuine support through the emotional and physical hurdles of cancer can significantly impact their experience. Recognizing emotions, understanding the diagnosis, frequent check-ins, practical help, exploring support options, and remaining committed are essential ways to lend crucial support.

While supporting a friend with cancer can be challenging, it's also rewarding. Remember to care for yourself, ensuring you remain a steady source of support. Small, consistent actions can profoundly affect your friend's treatment journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024