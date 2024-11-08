Six Ways to Support a Friend Diagnosed with Cancer

Globally, one in five individuals will face a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, with almost half of Australians diagnosed by age 85. When a close friend is affected, knowing how to provide support can be crucial.

Offering genuine support through the emotional and physical hurdles of cancer can significantly impact their experience. Recognizing emotions, understanding the diagnosis, frequent check-ins, practical help, exploring support options, and remaining committed are essential ways to lend crucial support.

While supporting a friend with cancer can be challenging, it's also rewarding. Remember to care for yourself, ensuring you remain a steady source of support. Small, consistent actions can profoundly affect your friend's treatment journey.

