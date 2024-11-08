FDA Advances Heart Device; Trump Vaccine Pledge in Question
Recent health news includes the FDA's approval of Johnson & Johnson's heart device, calls for President-elect Trump to honor vaccine pledges for Africa, and the proposed removal of phenylephrine by the FDA. Additionally, Moderna reports unexpected profit due to COVID vaccine sales, and food companies face criticism over less healthy offerings in poorer countries.
The US FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's Varipulse, a device intended to manage abnormal heart rhythms, marking a significant advancement in cardiovascular treatment.
Meanwhile, Africa's main health agency has requested assurances from US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the fulfillment of vaccine commitments, crucial for the continent's ongoing fight against mpox.
In other developments, Moderna's surprising quarterly profit underscores continuing COVID vaccine demand, while the FDA proposes banning phenylephrine from cold medicines, citing ineffectiveness.
