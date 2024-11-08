FDA Advances Heart Device; Trump Vaccine Pledge in Question

The US FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's Varipulse, a device intended to manage abnormal heart rhythms, marking a significant advancement in cardiovascular treatment.

Meanwhile, Africa's main health agency has requested assurances from US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the fulfillment of vaccine commitments, crucial for the continent's ongoing fight against mpox.

In other developments, Moderna's surprising quarterly profit underscores continuing COVID vaccine demand, while the FDA proposes banning phenylephrine from cold medicines, citing ineffectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)