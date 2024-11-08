Tamil Nadu Steps Up Fight Against Snake Bites

The Tamil Nadu government has intensified efforts to tackle snake bite incidents by declaring it a notifiable disease, a move compelling both government and private hospitals to report cases diligently. This strategic decision intends to improve prevention, treatment, and allocation of anti-snake venom to minimize fatalities.

As per the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department issued a Government Order on November 4, with a subsequent Gazette Notification on November 6, underlining the urgency and structured response towards addressing this public health challenge.

Recognizing the acute threat posed by snake bite envenomation, the state aligns with global and national frameworks, including WHO initiatives and India's National Action Plan for Snake bite Envenoming (NAPSE), aiming to cut snake bite casualties significantly by 2030, focusing on rural and agricultural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)