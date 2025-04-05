Left Menu

CarePal Group: Transforming Cancer Treatment Financing in India

The CarePal Group's 2024 report highlights the financial burden of cancer treatment in India, showcasing the impact of medical crowdfunding, loans, and insurance. Despite high costs, innovative solutions and regional contributions are making life-saving care accessible. Notably, most middle-class Indians lack adequate health insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:21 IST
The CarePal Group, an integrated healthcare financing ecosystem in India, has released its State of Cancer Fundraising Report for 2024. The report casts light on the myriad challenges facing cancer patients in India, particularly in light of the financial strain posed by costly treatments, some exceeding Rs 50 lakhs.

Crucially, the report underscores the pivotal role played by medical crowdfunding, with over 30% of funds raised on Impact Guru supporting cancer patients. The most exemplary donations include a single donor from Mumbai contributing Rs. 19.59 lakh to a blood cancer patient in Lucknow.

The report calls attention to the regional leaders contributing significantly to cancer fundraising, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. The CarePal Group, with its comprehensive financing solutions, is committed to reducing the financial barriers to essential cancer treatments for Indians.

