Early Safety Confirmed: Medication Abortions Viable from Fourth Week

Medication abortions can now be safely performed as early as the fourth week of pregnancy, according to new research published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Traditionally, such procedures are delayed until weeks five or six when an ultrasound confirms uterine pregnancy, but early results show comparable safety and efficacy.

The study, led by Dr. Kristina Gemzell-Danielsson at Karolinska University Hospital, included over 1,500 women across nine countries. Participants either received immediate treatment between weeks four and six or delayed medication abortion confirmed by ultrasound. The findings demonstrate significant potential for early interventions, particularly in U.S. states where abortions are restricted after the sixth week.

With 95% of women experiencing complete abortions in both early and later stages and fewer complications in early procedures, this research could influence international abortion practices. Dr. Karin Brandell emphasizes this advancement as crucial for avoiding procedural delays and maintaining safety standards.

