Congo's Struggle Amid Mpox Vaccine Shortage

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces challenges launching an mpox vaccination in Kinshasa due to a shortage of doses. Meanwhile, cases among children rise. Despite promises from donors, vaccine deliveries are delayed, complicating efforts to control the outbreak. Calls for targeted vaccinations intensify as the situation worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with an escalating mpox situation as a nationwide vaccination campaign in the capital, Kinshasa, is stalled due to inadequate vaccine supplies, according to Cris Kacita, the leader of the country's response initiative.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency in August amid the spreading of a new strain. While donors have been slow to fulfil promises of vaccines and financial aid, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has highlighted the urgency of the situation.

As the capital remains under-vaccinated, humanitarian organizations like Save the Children urge the need for targeted vaccine distribution to curb rising cases among vulnerable children, whose suspected cases have increased by over 130% since mid-August.

