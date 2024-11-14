Surprise Inspection Reveals Over 90% Absenteeism at Shopian Hospital

A surprise inspection at the Shopian District Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir revealed that over 90% of the staff, including doctors, were absent. The audit, led by the additional deputy commissioner on the orders of the deputy commissioner, uncovered significant issues in staff attendance.

Out of 198 hospital employees, only 17 were present during the inspection. The absence of medical professionals and support staff led to major public inconvenience, according to the biometric attendance records provided by the hospital's superintendent.

The deputy commissioner's office has issued a circular warning that in cases of unauthorized absence, one day's salary will be deducted. An explanation is sought from the negligent employees, who must respond within three days or face penalties, including the aforementioned salary deductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)