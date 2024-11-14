Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Phases Out Human Insulin Pens Amid Criticism

Novo Nordisk is ceasing production of human insulin pens, focusing on newer obesity and diabetes injections. This shift has drawn criticism for leaving many reliant on human insulin, especially in low-income regions. Novo Nordisk's modern insulin pens remain available in richer countries, highlighting disparities in diabetes care access.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk is gradually ceasing the production of its human insulin pens, according to announcements made by the company. As it pivots towards manufacturing its newer obesity and diabetes injections, Novo Nordisk refrains from specifying a timeline for this transition.

While modern or analogue insulin, known for its superior blood sugar control, is favored in wealthy nations, human insulin remains prevalent in low and middle-income countries where the expense and production complexity of analogue insulin create barriers.

The decision has sparked protests, including a recent gathering in Johannesburg organized by MSF, as critics point to a disparity in diabetes care—modern insulin pens will still be available in high-income regions, yet lacking in poorer nations.

