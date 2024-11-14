Novo Nordisk Phases Out Human Insulin Pens Amid Criticism

Novo Nordisk is gradually ceasing the production of its human insulin pens, according to announcements made by the company. As it pivots towards manufacturing its newer obesity and diabetes injections, Novo Nordisk refrains from specifying a timeline for this transition.

While modern or analogue insulin, known for its superior blood sugar control, is favored in wealthy nations, human insulin remains prevalent in low and middle-income countries where the expense and production complexity of analogue insulin create barriers.

The decision has sparked protests, including a recent gathering in Johannesburg organized by MSF, as critics point to a disparity in diabetes care—modern insulin pens will still be available in high-income regions, yet lacking in poorer nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)