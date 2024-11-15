Left Menu

Trump Taps RFK Jr. for Health Secretary: A Controversial Choice

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, once an independent presidential candidate, will influence health policy. His appointment raises concerns among both parties about his controversial views on vaccines and public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:20 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, a controversial figure, is set to lead the vast agency that manages drug safety, medical research, and essential social programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump's choice has sparked debate, given Kennedy's history of skepticism towards vaccines and his legal battles against major pharmaceutical companies. Despite Kennedy's stance on health regulations, Trump's administration has a track record of industry deregulation, such as reducing inspections in the meat industry.

Kennedy's nomination will likely face scrutiny in the Senate, as his views on public health and vaccines have been divisive. The decision aligns with Trump's focus on challenging established regulations and could reshape U.S. health policy under his administration.

