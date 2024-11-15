Cancer and Pregnancy: Unveiling the Rising Trend

In Sydney, Gina Chick, a former participant on TV show Alone Australia, was diagnosed with breast cancer days after learning she was pregnant. This personal journey is chronicled in her newly released book.

Cancer diagnoses during pregnancy, though rare, are on the rise globally, with Australia seeing a notable increase. According to historical data, the rate has climbed significantly, and researchers are investigating potential reasons behind this trend.

Factors contributing to these occurrences may include older maternal age and advancements in prenatal screening. Studies have identified breast and skin cancers as common during pregnancy, further complicating treatment strategies. Continued research is vital to understanding and addressing these rising cases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)