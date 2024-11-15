Left Menu

Cancer and Pregnancy: Unveiling the Rising Trend

Gina Chick, a former TV show winner, was diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy. While such cases are rare, they are increasing globally, including in Australia. Factors like older maternal age and prenatal genetic screening may play roles. Studies are ongoing to understand these trends and improve treatment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:28 IST
Cancer and Pregnancy: Unveiling the Rising Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Sydney, Gina Chick, a former participant on TV show Alone Australia, was diagnosed with breast cancer days after learning she was pregnant. This personal journey is chronicled in her newly released book.

Cancer diagnoses during pregnancy, though rare, are on the rise globally, with Australia seeing a notable increase. According to historical data, the rate has climbed significantly, and researchers are investigating potential reasons behind this trend.

Factors contributing to these occurrences may include older maternal age and advancements in prenatal screening. Studies have identified breast and skin cancers as common during pregnancy, further complicating treatment strategies. Continued research is vital to understanding and addressing these rising cases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024