Sanmar Group's Pioneering Heart Care Initiative at VHS

The Sanmar Group has taken a significant step in healthcare advancement with the establishment of a Catheterization Laboratory and Coronary Care Unit at the Voluntary Health Services hospital. This initiative, driven by their Corporate Social Responsibility Trust, underscores their dedication to providing quality cardiac care at affordable prices.

Equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, the facility is designed to support diagnostics and patient monitoring, ensuring top-tier care. 'Our commitment to fostering community well-being is paramount,' said The Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, highlighting their partnership with VHS to deliver quality care to all economic segments.

Inaugurated by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the unit is bolstered by specialists from Madras Medical Mission, enhancing the hospital's capacity to perform complex cardiac procedures, thereby extending timely, life-saving treatment to a broader community.

(With inputs from agencies.)