Sanmar Group's Pioneering Heart Care Initiative at VHS

The Sanmar Group has launched a state-of-the-art Catheterization Laboratory and Coronary Care Unit at Voluntary Health Services hospital as part of their commitment to community well-being. Equipped with advanced technology, this initiative ensures affordable access to cardiac services for everyone, marking a significant enhancement in healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sanmar Group has taken a significant step in healthcare advancement with the establishment of a Catheterization Laboratory and Coronary Care Unit at the Voluntary Health Services hospital. This initiative, driven by their Corporate Social Responsibility Trust, underscores their dedication to providing quality cardiac care at affordable prices.

Equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, the facility is designed to support diagnostics and patient monitoring, ensuring top-tier care. 'Our commitment to fostering community well-being is paramount,' said The Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, highlighting their partnership with VHS to deliver quality care to all economic segments.

Inaugurated by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the unit is bolstered by specialists from Madras Medical Mission, enhancing the hospital's capacity to perform complex cardiac procedures, thereby extending timely, life-saving treatment to a broader community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

