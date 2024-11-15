Left Menu

New PTSD Treatment Target Found in Groundbreaking Memory Study

Researchers at SickKids identified biological processes behind stress-induced memory generalization, offering hope to PTSD patients. They discovered a way to restore memory specificity by blocking endocannabinoid receptors, reducing harmful effects of PTSD. This breakthrough could lead to innovative therapies for psychiatric disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:44 IST
In a significant breakthrough, scientists at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) uncovered how stress alters brain function related to aversive memories, offering new hope for PTSD sufferers. Their research, focused on the mechanisms that blur the lines between safe and threatening stimuli, may revolutionize treatment approaches by restoring memory specificity.

The study, led by senior scientists Drs. Sheena Josselyn and Paul Frankland, was published in the journal Cell and identifies potential interventions for PTSD. The research demonstrated the ability to block specific endocannabinoid receptors, thereby limiting stress-induced memory generalization, a common issue for those with PTSD. As Dr. Josselyn explains, while stress can be motivating, excessive stress leads to debilitating consequences like generalized fear responses, a challenge this study addresses.

Alongside Dr. Matthew Hill from the University of Calgary, the team explored stress-induced memory processes through a preclinical model mimicking PTSD. They discovered that disrupting endocannabinoid activity in the brain's amygdala could prevent generalized fearful memories. This revelation could pave the way for targeted therapies to tackle major symptoms of PTSD, introducing new horizons in cognitive neurobiology and psychiatric treatment.

