Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Urgent Probe Launched into Newborn Fire Incident

A tragic fire engulfed the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, resulting in the deaths of ten newborns. The fire, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit, has set off a political storm and prompted a government-ordered three-tier investigation into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak dismissed reports suggesting that fire extinguishers at the facility were expired. Despite calls for accountability, including from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the government emphasized its prompt action in the rescue operation and ongoing investigation.

Families of the victims, politicians, and the general public are demanding answers and accountability. As the probe progresses, the Uttar Pradesh government faces increased pressure to address potential negligence and improve safety protocols in medical facilities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)