Left Menu

Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Urgent Probe Launched into Newborn Fire Incident

A tragic fire at the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh resulted in the deaths of 10 newborns. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a three-tier investigation into the incident, amidst political scrutiny and claims about safety measures and equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:12 IST
Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Urgent Probe Launched into Newborn Fire Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire engulfed the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, resulting in the deaths of ten newborns. The fire, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit, has set off a political storm and prompted a government-ordered three-tier investigation into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak dismissed reports suggesting that fire extinguishers at the facility were expired. Despite calls for accountability, including from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the government emphasized its prompt action in the rescue operation and ongoing investigation.

Families of the victims, politicians, and the general public are demanding answers and accountability. As the probe progresses, the Uttar Pradesh government faces increased pressure to address potential negligence and improve safety protocols in medical facilities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024