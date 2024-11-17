Left Menu

First US Case of New Mpox Form Confirmed

Health officials confirm the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox, originally identified in eastern Congo. Treated in California, the patient's symptoms are improving, posing low risk to the public. The disease, endemic to Africa, spreads through close contact, including sexual transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:07 IST
First US Case of New Mpox Form Confirmed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health officials announced on Saturday that the United States has identified its first case of a new form of mpox, which was initially detected in eastern Congo. The infected individual, who had traveled to eastern Africa, received treatment in Northern California upon their return. Improvement in symptoms suggests a low public risk.

The California Department of Public Health reported that the infected person is isolating at home, while health workers are contacting close connections as a precautionary measure. Mpox, a rare disease related to smallpox, is endemic in certain African regions, often spreading through bites from rodents or small animals.

This year, scientists observed a new mpox variant in Africa, primarily spreading through close contact and sexual transmission. The CDC notes limited spread among travelers outside of Africa. With over 3,100 confirmed cases since late September, most cases have been reported in Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024