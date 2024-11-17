First US Case of New Mpox Form Confirmed

Health officials announced on Saturday that the United States has identified its first case of a new form of mpox, which was initially detected in eastern Congo. The infected individual, who had traveled to eastern Africa, received treatment in Northern California upon their return. Improvement in symptoms suggests a low public risk.

The California Department of Public Health reported that the infected person is isolating at home, while health workers are contacting close connections as a precautionary measure. Mpox, a rare disease related to smallpox, is endemic in certain African regions, often spreading through bites from rodents or small animals.

This year, scientists observed a new mpox variant in Africa, primarily spreading through close contact and sexual transmission. The CDC notes limited spread among travelers outside of Africa. With over 3,100 confirmed cases since late September, most cases have been reported in Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)