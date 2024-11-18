Breaking Barriers: Click2Pro Revolutionizes Mental Health Access in India

In a groundbreaking move, Click2Pro, a top mental health company in India, is set to make mental health care accessible to all, offering both online and offline consultations. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in mental health accessibility across the nation.

Sanjeev Kumar, Co-founder of Click2Pro, emphasized the mission to support individuals facing mental health challenges, providing both virtual and in-person therapy sessions. The company targets expanding its reach, firmly believing that mental health is a fundamental right.

Click2Pro is expanding into smaller cities with plans for regional language support to ensure inclusivity. The platform will also offer self-help tools and community programs to empower individuals in managing their mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)