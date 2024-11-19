IISc and UCL Forge Strategic Partnership for Healthcare Innovation
The Indian Institute of Science and University College London have commenced a strategic collaboration to boost healthcare innovation. This includes a 'Letter of Intent' to support research, education, and commercialization efforts, leveraging interdisciplinary domains like AI and quantum technology for medical advancements.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and University College London (UCL) have inaugurated a strategic partnership focused on enhancing healthcare innovation through collaborative efforts.
A 'Letter of Intent' was signed on November 18 at the IISc campus, marking a significant step towards closer collaboration with IISc's forthcoming Postgraduate Medical School.
The partnership aims to strengthen joint research capabilities in fields like basic and clinical sciences, applied engineering, and clinical practice, ultimately fostering educational initiatives and new programs.
