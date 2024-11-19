Pact Signed to Elevate Diabetes Care Standards in India

In a significant move to enhance diabetes care across India, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers has signed a pact with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. The collaboration aims to improve the quality and consistency of diabetes care by employing robust clinical and digital health standards.

Representing over 12,000 diabetes care providers nationwide, RSSDI brings its extensive expertise to the table. The official Memorandum of Understanding will utilize NABH's capabilities in driving national quality certification and accreditation programs and RSSDI's proficiency in crafting best practice clinical guidelines for diabetes management and research.

Through this agreement, NABH and RSSDI will closely work together to refine NABH's Accreditation Standards for Allopathic Clinics to meet specific requirements of diabetes care. They also plan to develop digital health standards for Clinic Management Systems, ensuring better management of diabetes care.

(With inputs from agencies.)